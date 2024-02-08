Advertisement

Mumbai: In a significant development, an FIR has been lodged against the Indian representatives of YouTube at the Cyber Police Station in Mumbai. The FIR, filed under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Sections 15 and 19 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 67 D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, pertains to videos depicting POCSO violations that showcase indecent content involving a mother and son.

On Wednesday, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) summoned the Head of Government and Public Policy at YouTube India over the disturbing issue of ‘challenge videos’ circulating on the platform. These videos depict inappropriate acts between a mother and son and have raised serious concerns about child safety.

Advertisement

The YouTube official has been served a notice to appear in person before the NCPCR on January 15. The NCPCR, in its notice, has directed the official to provide a comprehensive list of all channels on YouTube that are involved in promoting such content. Additionally, the commission has requested information on the channels actively running content that violates child protection laws.

The NCPCR emphasised that it has taken serious note of the disturbing trend on YouTube channels, where challenges involving inappropriate content are gaining traction. The commission is committed to addressing the issue and ensuring the safety and well-being of children in the online space. This FIR and the NCPCR's action highlight the growing concerns surrounding the content shared on social media platforms, particularly when it involves the exploitation and violation of child rights.

Advertisement



