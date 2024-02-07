Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:52 IST
VIDEO: Massive Landslide Hits Raisan on Kullu-Manali National Highway, No Injuries Reported
Kullu: A landslide occurred at Raisan on the National Highway connecting Kullu and Manali this morning causing no reported damage or loss of life. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of commuters in the affected area.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)
Published January 30th, 2024 at 10:26 IST
