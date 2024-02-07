Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:37 IST
BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Slum in Mumbai's Malad: 6 Fire Tenders on the Spot
The firefighting teams are working diligently to contain the flames and prevent further escalation in the densely populated area.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai: A fire emergency unfolded in the slum located in Triveni Nagar of Kurar Village in Mumbai's Malad area, prompting a swift response from the authorities. As the incident occurred, six fire brigade vehicles quickly converged on the spot to tackle the blaze.
Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control. The firefighting teams are working diligently to contain the flames and prevent further escalation in the densely populated area.
Advertisement
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:37 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ford gives cause to not chase TeslaBusiness News9 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.