Mumbai: A fire emergency unfolded in the slum located in Triveni Nagar of Kurar Village in Mumbai's Malad area, prompting a swift response from the authorities. As the incident occurred, six fire brigade vehicles quickly converged on the spot to tackle the blaze.

Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control. The firefighting teams are working diligently to contain the flames and prevent further escalation in the densely populated area.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)