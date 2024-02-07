Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Slum in Mumbai's Malad: 6 Fire Tenders on the Spot

The firefighting teams are working diligently to contain the flames and prevent further escalation in the densely populated area.

Digital Desk
Fire at Mumbai slum
Fire at Mumbai slum | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A fire emergency unfolded in the slum located in Triveni Nagar of Kurar Village in Mumbai's Malad area, prompting a swift response from the authorities. As the incident occurred, six fire brigade vehicles quickly converged on the spot to tackle the blaze.

Efforts are currently underway to extinguish the fire and bring the situation under control. The firefighting teams are working diligently to contain the flames and prevent further escalation in the densely populated area. 

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

