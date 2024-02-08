English
BREAKING: Massive fire breaks out at building in Mumbai's Dombivli | Watch

Chaos ensued after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Maharashtra's Dombivli on Saturday.

Maharashtra - Chaos ensued after a massive fire broke out at a residential building in Maharashtra's Dombivli on Saturday. The authorities reached the location soon after the news broke out and the residents of the building have been evacuated safely. The video of the whole incident circulated online.     

As per the local reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the 8th floor of the building. In the videos that are circulating online, the fire can be seen spreading to several flats and plumes of smoke were seen billowing out of the building. 

Shortly after the authorities got a hold of the fire, they noted that the residential building was a new construction and people were residing only till the third floor of the building. 

Meanwhile, the fire brigade official told local reporters that the fire broke out at around 11 am and managed to spread to flats on the 18th floor. As per the reports obtained by Republic, the authorities managed to get a hold of the fire after three hours and the matter is still under investigation. 

“This is disastrous, how in the world did it start and hope there is no one injured,” a user wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “That looks scary. Hope people are safe,” another one exclaimed.

