Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Congress Flag Vandalised Outside Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead of Grand Ram Temple Consecration Event

A few unidentified men vandalised the Congress flag outside the Ram temple in Ayodhya, days before the grand inauguration is set to take place in the holy city.

Kriti Dhingra
A few unidentified men vandalized the Congress flag outside the Ram temple in Ayodhya, days before the grand inauguration is set to take place in the holy city.
A few unidentified men vandalized the Congress flag outside the Ram temple in Ayodhya, days before the grand inauguration is set to take place in the holy city. | Image:'X'/ANI
New Delhi: A few unidentified men on Monday vandalised the Congress party flag outside the Ram temple in Ayodhya, days before the grand inauguration is scheduled to take place in the holy city on January 22. The incident took place as Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh party chief Ajay Rai and Deepender Hooda, were visiting Ayodhya to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, and take a ritual bath in the Sarayu River, news agency ANI reported.

In the video shared by ANI, the individuals can be heard chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' as they snatch the flag, and trample it outside the temple.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Congress Mahila in-charge Renu Rai told ANI: "Some anti-social elements snatched our party flag and abused our party workers… This is a shameful and condemnable act. The temple ( Ram temple) belongs to everyone."
 

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:12 IST

