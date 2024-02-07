An Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale struck near the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday around 18:51:46 Indian Standard Time (IST). | Image: Republic TV

New Delhi: An Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale struck near the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday around 18:51:46 Hours, per the Indian Standard Time (IST), according to reports. The depth of the quake was recorded at around 21 kilometers.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.)