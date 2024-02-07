Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 19:38 IST
Breaking News: Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Nicobar Islands
An Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale struck near the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday around 18:51:46 Indian Standard Time (IST).
An Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale struck near the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday around 18:51:46 Indian Standard Time (IST). | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: An Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter Scale struck near the Nicobar Islands on Tuesday around 18:51:46 Hours, per the Indian Standard Time (IST), according to reports. The depth of the quake was recorded at around 21 kilometers.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.)
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 19:30 IST
