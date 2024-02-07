Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Ayodhya on Alert as Uttar Pradesh ATS Detains 3 Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

A high alert was sounded in the holy city of Ayodhya as Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed 3 individuals in the city.
A high alert was sounded in the holy city of Ayodhya as Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday nabbed 3 individuals in the city.
New Delhi: A high alert was sounded in the holy city of Ayodhya after Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three unknown individuals in the city, just four days before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled to take place on January 22. The UP ATS has taken these individuals into custody as part of the systematic checking operation, Republic has learnt.

According to Director General of Law and Order, the detained individuals are undergoing thorough interrogation to ascertain any connections they may have with terrorist organizations. Preliminary information accessed by Republic suggests that there have been no indication, so far, of the detained individuals' direct involvement with any terrorist group.

In line with directives from the state government and the police headquarters, an ongoing checking campaign in Ayodhya led to the apprehension of three individuals on suspicion. 

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)

Published January 18th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

