Ayodhya on Alert as Uttar Pradesh ATS Detains 3 Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad has taken the three detained individuals into custody as part of the systematic checking operation.
New Delhi: A high alert was sounded in the holy city of Ayodhya after Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Thursday detained three unknown individuals in the city, just four days before the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, which is scheduled to take place on January 22. The UP ATS has taken these individuals into custody as part of the systematic checking operation, Republic has learnt.
According to Director General of Law and Order, the detained individuals are undergoing thorough interrogation to ascertain any connections they may have with terrorist organizations. Preliminary information accessed by Republic suggests that there have been no indication, so far, of the detained individuals' direct involvement with any terrorist group.
In line with directives from the state government and the police headquarters, an ongoing checking campaign in Ayodhya led to the apprehension of three individuals on suspicion.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
