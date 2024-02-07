Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 18:53 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Huge Flames Caught on Camera | VIDEO
A team of officials from the fire brigade department has reached the spot and is trying to control the fire.
Nashik: A massive fire broke out on Friday at a factory in the Sinnar region under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Nashik, in the southern state of Maharashtra, Republic has learnt.
According to preliminary information, a team of officials from the fire brigade department has reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire. No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 18:41 IST
