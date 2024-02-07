Advertisement

Nashik: A massive fire broke out on Friday at a factory in the Sinnar region under the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Nashik, in the southern state of Maharashtra, Republic has learnt.

According to preliminary information, a team of officials from the fire brigade department has reached the spot and is trying to douse the fire. No injuries were reported at the time of filing this report.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)