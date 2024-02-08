English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

BREAKING: NewsClick HR Head Amit Chakravarty Turns Approver In UAPA Case Against Prabir Purkayastha

Two weeks back, Amit Chakraborty moved the Delhi court seeking to turn into a government witness in this case.

Moumita Mukherjee
NewsClick
Amit Chakraborty | Image:X
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has now allowed Amit Chakravarty, the HR head of news portal NewsClick to turn approver in the case. The court also grants pardon to him in the case. The Delhi Police also recently filed an FIR under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that news portal NewsClick received huge money to float pro-China propaganda. Two weeks back, Amit Chakraborty moved the Delhi court seeking to turn into a government witness in this case.

 

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

