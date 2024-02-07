Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:36 IST

Plane from Burmese Army with 14 Onboard Crashes at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram

The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital. The news was shared by Mizoram DGP.

Moumita Mukherjee
BREAKING: Plane from Burmese Army with 14 onboard Crashes at Lengpui Airport
BREAKING: Plane from Burmese Army with 14 onboard Crashes at Lengpui Airport | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
BREAKING: Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram. Fourteen people were on board including the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital. The news was shared by Mizoram DGP. Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered an investigation into Myanmar military plane crash at Aizawl airport, according to the Mizoram govt official. As per latest update from the region, all flights to Aizawl airport diverted after Myanmar military plane crash.

The Myanmar military plane met with an accident after landing at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram. As per sources, the military plane came from Myanmar to airlift the soldiers who had crossed the Indo-Myanmar border and entered Mizoram last week.

Six people were injured after a plane from the Burmese Army crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram. Fourteen people were on board including the pilot. The injured were admitted to Lengpui Hospital. The news was shared by Mizoram DGP.

“Today at 10:30 AM, a plane from govt of Myanmar came to Lengpui airport to take back the surrendered Burmese Army soldiers. While landing, the aircraft overshot the runway and went into the bushes. This led to damage to the aircraft. The aircraft was carrying 14 crew members, 8 of them have been injured,” Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla said.

“The crew members have received minor injuries. At the moment, the operations at the airport have been suspended,” he added.

 

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:14 IST

