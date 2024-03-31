×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:50 IST

British National Detained for Entering Jagannath Temple, Assaulting Cops

Odisha Police detained a British national for entering the Jagannath Temple in Puri and assaulting cops deployed inside the shrine, an officer said on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
British National Detained for Entering Jagannath Temple, Assaulting Cops | Image:ANI
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police detained a British national for entering the Jagannath Temple in Puri and assaulting cops deployed inside the shrine, an officer said on Sunday. According to the police, the foreign tourist, identified as Thomas Craig Sheldon from Wandsworth in south London, had unauthorisedly entered the 12th-century shrine on Saturday.

When the police personnel stopped him and asked him to leave the temple premises as non-Hindus are not allowed entry into the temple, Thomas allegedly assaulted the cops, they said.

"We have detained the foreign tourist and further investigation is going on," said Prasant Kumar Sahu, City DSP, Puri.

The incident occurred just a week after a woman from Poland was detained and later released for entering the temple on March 23. Prior to that, a few Bangladeshi nationals had been caught while entering the temple on March 3 and later released. 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:50 IST

