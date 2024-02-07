Advertisement

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Jammu International Border has extensively fortified the area with an Anti-Drone system to counter potential drone intrusions from across the border. Covering a 192 km long border with Pakistan in Jammu Frontier, the BSF has implemented these measures in response to the escalating challenge of drone activities in the region.

A senior BSF official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed to Republic that the majority of the 192 km border area under the Jammu frontier's jurisdiction has been equipped with sophisticated Anti-Drone systems. Highlighting the significant threat posed by the adversary's active use of drones to destabilise the region, the official highlighted the swift and strategic deployments made by BSF along the International Border. “This proactive approach ensures that the majority of the region is actively monitored, and any potential threats from the enemy will be thwarted promptly,” he added.

Addressing attempts from Pakistan, the BSF official stressed that they have effectively dominated the adversary to prevent any mischief. Following the November incident where Indian troops were injured, the BSF ensured that the adversary's casualties were significantly higher. Since then, they have maintained a strong presence, preventing any major escalation attempts in the Jammu region.

Furthermore, officials noted that there have been no successful infiltrations by Pakistani terrorists from the Jammu International border in the past year. This has led terrorists to explore alternative routes for infiltration, including the Line of Control and the Nepal route, to destabilise the Jammu and Kashmir region. The heightened instances of drone dropping observed in 2020 and subsequent years have reduced to zero along the International Border, shifting the focus of infiltration attempts to the Line of Control in the Jammu region.

In the past year, the BSF has successfully neutralised three Pakistani smugglers attempting to violate the International Border and smuggle narcotics into Indian territory. Approximately 35.784 kilograms of narcotics have been seized along the International Border during this period.