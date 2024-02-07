Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:11 IST
Arms, Drugs, & Cash Seized as BSF Foils Pakistan's Smuggling Attempt by Chinese Drones in Ferozpur
In a successful operation, BSF intercepted a Chinese drone near India-Pakistan border, seizing arms, cash.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering a gunny sack full of arms, ammunition, packets of heroin, and Rs 40,000 in cash. The incident occurred during a search operation on the intervening night of January 18-19.
How BSF Thwarted the Smuggling Bid: Operation Details
The paramilitary personnel immediately seized the contraband, preventing a potential threat from across the border. Reports indicate that the BSF remains vigilant in stopping any harmful activities. According to officials, the search operation, carried out by BSF Punjab troops, was initiated after noticing drone movement.
The BSF troops continued the operation throughout January 19, following standard procedures. With the help of local residents around 6:00 pm, the focus shifted to a suspicious object—a large packet wrapped in a white gunny sack. Upon opening it, one AK-47 assault rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 40 live rounds (7.62 mm), and ₹40,000 in Indian currency were recovered around a Ferozepur farmland.
Heroin in Socks
A prior recovery on the same day also included three packets of suspected heroin, approximately 3 kgs in total, during a search operation on January 19 in a farming field near Village-Lal Singh ke Jhugge in Ferozepur district.
The BSF Punjab troops, engaged in area domination patrolling and search operations, identified a suspicious object around 09:35 am. Upon inspection, it turned out to be socks containing two packets of suspected heroin. Later in the day, at around 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of suspected heroin was found. The narcotics were securely wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:55 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories36 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.