English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Arms, Drugs, & Cash Seized as BSF Foils Pakistan's Smuggling Attempt by Chinese Drones in Ferozpur

In a successful operation, BSF intercepted a Chinese drone near India-Pakistan border, seizing arms, cash.

Digital Desk
BSF foils drone smuggling at Ferozepur border.
BSF foils drone smuggling at Ferozepur border. | Image:BSF Punjab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ferozepur: The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully intercepted a drone near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur district, recovering a gunny sack full of arms, ammunition, packets of heroin, and Rs 40,000 in cash. The incident occurred during a search operation on the intervening night of January 18-19.

How BSF Thwarted the Smuggling Bid: Operation Details

The paramilitary personnel immediately seized the contraband, preventing a potential threat from across the border. Reports indicate that the BSF remains vigilant in stopping any harmful activities. According to officials, the search operation, carried out by BSF Punjab troops, was initiated after noticing drone movement.

The BSF troops continued the operation throughout January 19, following standard procedures. With the help of local residents around 6:00 pm, the focus shifted to a suspicious object—a large packet wrapped in a white gunny sack. Upon opening it, one AK-47 assault rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 40 live rounds (7.62 mm), and ₹40,000 in Indian currency were recovered around a Ferozepur farmland.

Heroin in Socks 

A prior recovery on the same day also included three packets of suspected heroin, approximately 3 kgs in total, during a search operation on January 19 in a farming field near Village-Lal Singh ke Jhugge in Ferozepur district.

The BSF Punjab troops, engaged in area domination patrolling and search operations, identified a suspicious object around 09:35 am. Upon inspection, it turned out to be socks containing two packets of suspected heroin. Later in the day, at around 04:30 pm, another sock containing one packet of suspected heroin was found. The narcotics were securely wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News26 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories36 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 37 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement