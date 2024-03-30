×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday convicted seven people in the killing of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, a case in which murdered gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was also an accused, and sentenced six of them to life imprisonment, officials said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Life imprisonment to man who killed wife
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Lucknow on Friday convicted seven people in the killing of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, a case in which murdered gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad was also an accused, and sentenced six of them to life imprisonment, officials said. The proceedings against Atiq Ahmad, his brother and prime accused Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and Gulful alias Rafiq were abated after their death, they said.

Special CBI Judge Kavita Mishra held Ranjeet Pal, Abid, Farhan Ahmad, Israr Ahmad, Javed, Gulhasan, and Abdul Kavi guilty in the case for criminal conspiracy and murder among other serious charges.

Advertisement

Barring Israr Ahmad who remained absent during the hearing, all were sentenced to life imprisonment along with a total fine of Rs 11.65 lakh.

"During the argument on quantum of punishment, accused Israr Ahmad remained absent, therefore, the Ld. Court issued NBW against him and quantum of sentence pertaining to him was deferred to the time of his presence before the court," the CBI spokesperson said here.

Advertisement

Accused Farhan Ahmad was additionally held guilty under the Arms Act, he said.

Raju Pal, the then MLA from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, and his two associates -- Devi Din Pal and Sandeep Yadav -- were gunned down on January 25, 2005 at 3 PM in Dhoomanganj area, as a result of political rivalry with Atiq Ahmad's brother Ashraf, whom he had defeated in the 2004 bypoll to the Prayagraj West seat.

Advertisement

Pal's vehicle was stopped by seven to eight gang members led by Ashraf Ahmad near Amit Deep Maruti Agency where he was gunned down.

The BSP leader had lost the election to the seat to Atiq Ahmad in 2002 but when the latter vacated it after being elected to the Lok Sabha, Pal defeated Ashraf in the bypoll.

Advertisement

"It was also alleged that the murder was committed at the behest of Atiq Ahmad, then Member of Lok Sabha. UP Police had filed a charge sheet in the case. Later on, the case was transferred to CB-CID, UP, which filed three supplementary charge sheets," the spokesperson said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case in 2016 on the orders of the Supreme Court and taken over probe of the FIR earlier registered at Dhoomanganj police station.

Advertisement

"The Apex Court also directed CBI to conduct a de novo investigation in the case and also directed that the trial court shall conclude trial expeditiously," the spokesperson said.

The court had framed the charges on October 20, 2022 against nine accused, he said.

Advertisement

Raju Pal's wife Pooja Pal welcomed the court's judgment but said they should have been sentenced to death.

"I am satisfied with the court's decision. But these accused should have been given the death sentence because an MLA was murdered in broad daylight," she told PTI over phone from Lucknow.

Advertisement

She said along with her husband, two other people were murdered. "This crime is so heinous that the culprits should have been given the death sentence," Pooja Pal said.

On April 15 last year, Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed in a sensational on-camera shooting when assailants opened fire on them near a medical college in Prayagraj while they were in police custody.

Advertisement

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo being escorted to the hospital by the police for a medical checkup.

At least two people were seen firing from close range at Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf who fell to the ground, while police personnel overpowered the attackers. 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 23:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

a few seconds ago
United Nations Wades Into Kejriwal Arrest Row; Is This An Orchestrated Attack On India? | The Debate

Attack On India?

a minute ago
Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

10 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

14 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

23 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

25 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

34 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

36 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

41 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

42 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

an hour ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo