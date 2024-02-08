English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Centre's Efforts Results in 24.82 Cr Indians Escape Poverty in 9 years, says NITI Aayog

The NITI Aayog said that the government’s efforts to address all dimensions of poverty has resulted in a steep decline of the poverty headcount ratio.

Abhishek Tiwari
NITI Aayog on Poverty
NITI Aayog said 24.82 crore Indians escape Multidimensional Poverty in last 9 years. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The NITI Aayog has stated that India has managed to pull around 24.82 crore people from multidimensional poverty in the last nine years. The findings of NITI Aayog’s Discussion Paper ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06’ have given credit for this remarkable achievement to significant initiatives of the central government.

As per the Aayog, the government’s efforts to address all dimensions of poverty between the years 2013-14 to 2022-23 has resulted in a steep decline of the poverty headcount ratio. India registered a steep decline in Poverty Headcount Ratio from 29.17% in 2013-14 to 11.28% in 2022-23.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh recorded the largest decline in the number of Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) poor during the last 9 years. The Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) is a globally recognized comprehensive measure that captures poverty in multiple dimensions beyond monetary aspects.

UP registered largest decline in number of poor, says NITI Aayog

Uttar Pradesh registered the largest decline in the number of poor with 5.94 crore people escaping multidimensional poverty during the last nine years followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore, Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore and Rajasthan at 1.87 crore.

Importantly, poorer states recorded faster decline in poverty indicating reduction in disparities. Based on the data, it has also been predicted that India is likely to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 1.2, reducing multidimensional poverty by at least half, much ahead of 2030.

The discussion paper was released on Monday by Prof Ramesh Chand, Member, NITI Aayog in presence of BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO NITI Aayog. It is being said that Oxford Policy and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have provided technical inputs for this paper.

As per the NITI Aayog, the Government of India has made remarkable progress in improving the lives of people, aiming to reduce poverty in all dimensions. Noteworthy initiatives like Poshan Abhiyan and Anemia Mukt Bharat have significantly enhanced access to healthcare facilities, leading to a substantial decrease in deprivation. Operating one of the world's largest food security programs, the Targeted Public Distribution System under the National Food Security Act covers 81.35 crore beneficiaries, providing food grains to rural and urban populations.

Various Central Government's Programs

Moreover, recent decisions, such as extending free food grain distribution under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for another five years, exemplify the Government's commitment. Various programs addressing maternal health, clean cooking fuel distribution through Ujjwala Yojana, improved electricity coverage via Saubhagya, and transformative campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission have collectively elevated living conditions and overall well-being of people.

Additionally, flagship programs like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and PM Awas Yojana have played pivotal roles in financial inclusion and providing safe housing for the underprivileged.
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:27 IST

