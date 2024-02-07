English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Chaos in Kashmir Valley: Heavy Snowfall Forces Mass Flight Cancellations, Stranded Passengers

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir has prompted the suspension of flight operations at Srinagar International Airport.

Arawat Mehraj
Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
Heavy Snowfall Forces Mass Flight Cancellations in Kashmir | Representational Image | Image:Republic
Kashmir witnessed a stunning transformation into a winter wonderland on Sunday. However, it was accompanied with heavy snowfall that disrupted normalcy and led to the suspension of air traffic.

While speaking to Republic, a resident captured the enchanting, albeit challenging, experience of living amidst the snow-covered landscapes, saying, "While the snow brings a magical charm, it certainly presents its own set of challenges."

Officials reported widespread snowfall, affecting both higher regions and plains, prompting the suspension of flight operations at Srinagar International Airport. An official, in conversation with Republic, confirmed the cancellation of all flights due to poor visibility and snow accumulation on the runway.

Despite the temporary setback in air travel, there is optimism for improved conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates the possibility of light to moderate snow continuing until the afternoon on Sunday, with a gradual improvement thereafter. 

Looking ahead to Monday, a forecast of partly to generally cloudy weather with a chance of light snow in isolated higher reaches has been shared.

In the midst of disruptions, the weather is expected to be dry between February 6 and 13, offering a potential window for the Valley to recover. Residents, while facing challenges, remain hopeful for a swift return to normalcy, especially in terms of restored air traffic.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

