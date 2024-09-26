sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:19 IST, September 26th 2024

Chennai Power Cut Tomorrow: Scheduled Outage from 9 AM to 2 PM in Multiple Areas

Chennai will experience a power cut tomorrow, September 27, from 9 AM to 2 PM for maintenance. Residents in various areas are advised to plan accordingly.

Reported by: Digital Desk
17:19 IST, September 26th 2024