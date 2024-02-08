English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

Chennai: Several Parts to Experience Interrupted Power Supply to Facilitate Maintenance

As per information, a temporary suspension of power supply will be experienced in various parts of the city between 9 am to 2 pm on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Chennai to face power cut today.
Chennai to face power cut today | Image:X/ Representational
Chennai: In order to facilitate maintenance work to address the scheduled power interruption in parts of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu is likely to face a power cut on Wednesday and Thursday in several parts. As per information, a temporary suspension of power supply will be experienced in various parts of the city between 9 am to 2 pm on both Wednesday and Thursday.

A notification has also been issued by the concerned authorities regarding the scheduled power cut for the residents of specific areas of Chennai. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), has assured residents that power supply will be restored sooner if the maintenance work concludes before the scheduled time.

Here is the list of areas, which will remain affected during the maintenance work.

On Wednesday, several parts of the Tambaram region will remained affected including, Kadaperi Lakshmipuram area, MIT Gate, GST Service Road, Radha Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Old Hasthinapuram Road, Parvathi Hospital, Ramamoorthy Street Kids Park Ganapathipuram, Varadharajapuram, Velachery Main Road, Karumariyamman Nagar, Jeeva Nagar Rathanagar Purushothaman nagar, Sundaradhammal colony, Padmanaba nagar, NGO Colony, Netaji Nagar, Jain Nagar, Gangaiyamman Nagar, Tiruppur Road and above all surrounding areas.

In Adyar, the areas including, IIT Gandhi Mandapam Road, Sardar Patel Road, Kotturpuram, Srinagar Colony, Chinnamalai, Tharamani, Kanakam, Kaligunram, Pallipatta, Govindarajapuram, Bhaktavachalam Nagar 1st to 5th Road Besant Nagar 1 & 3rd Seaward Road, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Rajagopalan Main Road, Teachers Colony, Vembuliamman Koil Street Kottivakkam KK Road, Bharathi Avenue, Kaveri Nagar, AGS Colony, New Colony, University Nagar, ECR and surrounding areas will remained affected.

In KK Nagar, the areas including Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkatuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, West Mambalam, Brindhavan, Nakkeeran Street, Jafferkhanpet, Nesapakkam, Vadapalani, Alwarthirunagar, RK Nagar, Indira Gandhi Road, Bharathiyar Street, Gangaiamman Koil Street, Tagore Street, Kanakadhara Nagar, Vijaya Nagar, Tirupati Nagar, Valasaravakkam Police Station SRMC GK Estate, Lakshmi nagar, Thiraviyam nagar, Chinna Porur, Saptagiri and the surrounding locaties to remain affected.

In Porur, Lakshmi Nagar 40ft Road, New Colony, Pillaiyar Kovil Street, Lakshmi Nagar Anna Salai, Murthy Avenue, Trunk Road, Entire Moogambigai Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Anugarden, Sivasakt Nagar, Thillainataraja Nagar, Entire Chikkarayapuram, and Dharmaraja Koil Street to face power cut.

In IT Corridor, Thoraipakkam OMR Road Eastern and Western side, Indira Gandhi street, Natesan Colony, Sholinganallur, Eswaran Salai, Manimegalai nagar, Mega TV L&T Siruseri Village, Karanai Village and all surrounding areas to remain affected.

In Guindy, Nanganallur BV Nagar, MGR road, Kanagambal colony, Gandhi Salai VELACHERRY, Madipakkam Ram nagar north and south streets, Bazaar nagar, Srinivasa nagar, Gomathi nagar, Thirunanasambandar street and surrounding areas to have power cut.

In Ambattur, Thiruvenkadu Sundaracholapuram, Ram Nagar, RMK Lotus Avenue, China Koladi, Industrial estate 1 & 2 main road, Mogappair Industrial Estate, Southern Avenue, Reddy street, Kaverai Street, Kalyani Estate and nearby areas to face interrupted power supply.

In Redhills, Sothuperumbedu Allimedu, Orakkadu, Pallayam, Arumanthai, Maarambedu, Angadu, Vellivoyal and surrounding areas and in Tondiarpet, areas such as Kummalamman koil street, GA Road, Solayappan street, Kappalpolu street, VP Kovilstreet, Thandavarayan street, Sri Rangammal street, Ramanujam street, Sanjeevirayan street, Subbarayan street, Balumudali street, Old Washermenpet and surrounding areas to remain affected. 
 

Published February 7th, 2024 at 19:34 IST

