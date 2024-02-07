A woman passenger fell from a moving bus as the floor beneath reportedly caved-in while the bus was en route to the Amijikarai area in Chennai. | Image: 'X'/@annamalai_k

Chennai: In an unfortunate incident, a woman passenger fell from a moving bus as the floor beneath her seat reportedly caved-in while the bus was en route to the Amijikarai area in Chennai on Tuesday afternoon, Republic has learnt.

According to media reports, the board under the seat of the government bus that the woman was travelling in, had suddenly broken, and a hole had appeared right below her seat.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai said, "This is an example of the condition in which the DMK government is operating in Tamil Nadu".

"A sister who was travelling inside a bus heading from Thiruvekkad to Vallalar Nagar in Chennai narrowly escaped death after the board under her seat broke, and she fell down from the running bus. This is an example of the condition in which the DMK government is operating in Tamil Nadu", Annamalai wrote in a post on social media platform 'X', while also posting a video of the incident along with it.

Stressing that the transport department in the state is "completely paralyzed", Annamalai further stated, that "Due to poor maintenance of the buses in the state, and water seeping inside them during rainy season, commuters travelling in government buses are not safe".

“Not only the transport department, but every other department of the Tamil Nadu government is in a similar state of despair”, he alleged.

Annamalai further raised questions over utilization of funds collected by way of taxes, and called out the state transport minister, saying, "the minister who thinks about different ways to be corrupt should also focus on the maintenance of government buses".