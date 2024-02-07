Advertisement

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday gave a new year gift to the people of the state aspiring for a state government job. The state Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation for five years in the upper age limit for people of Chhattisgarh applying for government jobs. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday.

However, the relaxation in the upper age limit will not be applicable for the posts in the police department. Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said after the meeting that the cabinet also approved a proposal to form a sub-committee to look into political cases registered with the police.

Advertisement

Maximum age limit for govt job aspirants will remain unchanged

He stated that the said sub-committee will be headed by another Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Sharma. Candidates domiciled in Chhattisgarh will get five-year upper age relaxation, till December 31, 2028, while applying for state government jobs, he said.

Advertisement

This relaxation will not be applicable for the home department posts, which includes the police department.

The deputy CM also clarified that the maximum age limit of 45 years for government job aspirants, however, will remain unchanged.

Advertisement

He said the Chhattisgarh police in 2018 had issued an advertisement for recruitment of 2,259 constables. Five years later, on October 4, 2023, a fresh advertisement was issued for recruitment of 5,967 constables.

Applications for these posts have been invited online and the process of submission was still going on, Sao said.

Advertisement

The deputy Chief Minister said since female candidates already have age relaxation of five years, the cabinet decided to extend the same benefit to their male counterparts applying for the post of constables.

