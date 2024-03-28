×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Child Rights Commission Sets Guidelines For Transport of Students in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday issued guidelines to schools for the transport of school students in the state, citing rising cases of harassment during their commute between home and school.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Child Rights Commission Sets Guidelines For Transport of Students in Maharashtra
Child Rights Commission Sets Guidelines For Transport of Students in Maharashtra | Image:Shutterstock/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thane: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday issued guidelines to schools for the transport of school students in the state, citing rising cases of harassment during their commute between home and school. All school buses should have functional GPS and CCTV cameras and a well-trained female attendant and the school management can’t absolve themselves of children's safety and well-being during excursions on the grounds of outsourcing it, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said in a release.

The commission also referred to the alleged molestation of girl students on an outsourced bus during a Thane school excursion to Ghatkopar.

Advertisement

MSCPCR is a statutory body set up under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, to protect, promote and defend child rights in the state.

As per the guidelines, the school management should ensure that details of the driver, school’s contact, bus owner and school name are displayed on the exterior of the bus and be “visible to all passengers and the public”.

Advertisement

All buses should be fitted with speed governors. The vehicles should also have alarm and siren mechanisms installed for emergencies. The school management should also keep the footage of CCTV cameras as backup for at least 15 days, the release said.

The guidelines also ask the schools to form a transportation committee, comprising “management representatives, PTA and students to oversee safety measures in school buses”.

Advertisement

The guidelines are meant to ensure the safety of children on school buses and during school excursions besides assigning the responsibility of the school management, it said, adding that the norms were formed in consultation with all stakeholders.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a few seconds ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

a few seconds ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

3 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

8 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

9 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

12 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

14 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

14 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

18 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

19 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

21 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

22 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

23 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

27 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo