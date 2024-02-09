Advertisement

Samba: In a first of its kind move, revenue officials in the Samba district will now be available around the clock to address public grievances. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has taken this initiative to ensure that Patwaris in the district remain accessible for public grievances at all times. Closed User Group (CUG) SIM cards have been provided to officials for continuous public grievance redressal.

Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said that this step aims to provide the general public with continuous access to revenue officials. "We are working towards establishing a system where the public can reach officials, and officials are readily available with their services. SIM cards have been distributed to officials, and the government will cover their bills. We are committed to taking more such steps for the general public," he stated.

According to the issued order, "To ensure the institutionalisation of the Offices of the Patwaries, all the GQs/Patwaries are directed to ensure their mobile phones with CUG SIMs shall remain on 24x7 to receive phone calls from the general public for the redressal of various issues regarding services provided by the Revenue Department to the general public.

The order further stated that all Patwaris must strictly comply with the directions to remain physically available at their respective/designated Patwar Halqas, Offices, as per the scheduled days and time in terms of Circular directions issued earlier.

Earlier, the District Administration of Samba organized a Grievances Redressal Camp at Samba Fort, starting with a review of the progress report from the previous Block Diwas. This set the tone for addressing community concerns, where local residents voiced pressing demands such as enhanced road connectivity and water supply at Karad Panchayat. Specific requests, including road connectivity from Sumb to Karad, bridge repairs at Sumb, and the restoration of old water bodies, were passionately discussed. Additionally, issues such as inadequate teaching staff in government schools and challenges related to stray animals and bovine smuggling were brought to light.