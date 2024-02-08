Wayanad: An altercation between a 30-year-old Army Jawan, Naik Ajith, and the police in Pulpally, Wayanad, has escalated into a contentious dispute. The incident, originally involving a clash near Pulpally Sita Devi Temple festival on January 5, has now become a standoff between the Army and the police.

Naik Ajith claims that he was unlawfully taken into custody by the police, who then physically assaulted him. According to reports, the altercation occurred at 9 PM when the police stopped Ajith from traveling in a restricted direction as part of the temple festival. Allegedly offended, Ajith used his helmet to attack the police guard on duty, injuring two policemen.

In contrast to all these claims, Jawan who was first admitted to a hospital in Pulpally was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on January 8 and received massive support from the Ex-Servicemen representative in Kozhikode who has come forward to claim that Jawan's foot is fractured as a result of police torture.

The family informed the army, which also came from Kozhikode West Hill Barrack at the advice of top officials from his regiment. As per the family, he was dragged and taken to the police where he was allegedly assaulted. The supporters of the Jawan from the ex-servicemen community also told the media in Kozhikode that the Jawan's leg got fractured after a police assault. They also allege that the policemen were drunk.

However, the police maintain that Ajith behaved in an unruly manner and fought with the locals. "We have all video evidence of the same incident. The way he was brought to the police station is also there in the CCTV visuals. He is seen clearly limping when he enters the police station," stated Manoj.

Police have filed cases under IPC Section 341(Wrongful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants) and 353 (Assault or criminal force). Republic Digital tried to contact Jawan but was not reachable.

In response, the police assure that the Army regiment will receive a comprehensive report with evidence to clarify their side of the contentious encounter. The conflicting narratives leave the public and authorities grappling with the truth behind this Army Jawan vs. Police clash in Wayanad.