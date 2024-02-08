Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Clash of Claims: Army Jawan Alleges Police Assault, FIR Counters with Jawan's Aggressive Attack

A week after an incident of an army jawan getting injured, the incident has turned into a full-blown altercation between army jawan and police in clash of claim

Aswin Nandakumar
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

Wayanad: An altercation between a 30-year-old Army Jawan, Naik Ajith, and the police in Pulpally, Wayanad, has escalated into a contentious dispute. The incident, originally involving a clash near Pulpally Sita Devi Temple festival on January 5, has now become a standoff between the Army and the police.

Advertisement

Naik Ajith claims that he was unlawfully taken into custody by the police, who then physically assaulted him. According to reports, the altercation occurred at 9 PM when the police stopped Ajith from traveling in a restricted direction as part of the temple festival. Allegedly offended, Ajith used his helmet to attack the police guard on duty, injuring two policemen.

In contrast to all these claims, Jawan who was first admitted to a hospital in Pulpally was later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on January 8 and received massive support from the Ex-Servicemen representative in Kozhikode who has come forward to claim that Jawan's foot is fractured as a result of police torture.

Advertisement

The family informed the army, which also came from Kozhikode West Hill Barrack at the advice of top officials from his regiment. As per the family, he was dragged and taken to the police where he was allegedly assaulted. The supporters of the Jawan from the ex-servicemen community also told the media in Kozhikode that the Jawan's leg got fractured after a police assault. They also allege that the policemen were drunk.

However, the police maintain that Ajith behaved in an unruly manner and fought with the locals. "We have all video evidence of the same incident. The way he was brought to the police station is also there in the CCTV visuals. He is seen clearly limping when he enters the police station," stated Manoj. 

Advertisement

Police have filed cases under IPC Section 341(Wrongful restraint), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants) and  353 (Assault or criminal force). Republic Digital tried to contact Jawan but was not reachable.

In response, the police assure that the Army regiment will receive a comprehensive report with evidence to clarify their side of the contentious encounter. The conflicting narratives leave the public and authorities grappling with the truth behind this Army Jawan vs. Police clash in Wayanad.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 36 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement