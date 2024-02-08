English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

CM Eknath Shinde Instructs Officials to Undertake Cleanliness Drive at All Temples in Maharashtra

CM Shinde gave these instructions to the officials to ensure a visible cleanliness within a week ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.

Abhishek Tiwari
Eknath Shinde
CM Eknath Shinde instructed officials to carry out cleanliness drive at all the temples in Maharashtra. | Image:X/ @CMOMaharashtra
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday ordered all the district collectors across the state to undertake a cleanliness drive at all the temples. The CM gave these instructions at a review meeting with the officials to ensure a visible cleanliness within a week ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple on January 22.

CM Shinde stated that the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) of every district should allocate some funds for undertaking the cleaning of temples and surroundings at regular intervals.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call to keep temples clean. The district collectors in Maharashtra should undertake a cleanliness drive across all the temples and decorate them with electric lights. The change should be visible within a week," the chief minister said.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the Maharashtra CM stated that a special scheme should be formed for the same and DPDCs can allocate funds for the same.

The chief minister also asked the state revenue department to appoint a nodal officer to monitor this work.
 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

