Updated January 17th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Coming Soon: Chennai to Tiruchirapalli in 4 Hours. Details Here

The state is also witnessing transformations in the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, with a 23 km flyover project set to begin before the end of 2024.

Varshini Ramu
Chennai-Tiruchirapalli Expressway: Tamil Nadu Gears Up for Its First High-Speed Connection
Tamil Nadu Accelerates Connectivity: Chennai-Tiruchirapalli Expressway to Slash Travel Time | Image:Republic
Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set to witness significant infrastructure development with the upcoming Chennai-Tiruchirapalli expressway, covering a distance of 310 km and reducing travel time between the two cities from 6 to 4 hours. 

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is steering this initiative as part of its broader plan to enhance road connectivity across the country had recently made an announcement of the new road projects including expressways, bypasses and economic highways for a distance of 6,747 kilometres throughout the country at several locations. To decide on the locations, even advisors were appointed to review and finalise the projects.

During the second phase of these projects, Tamil Nadu will also be benefiting with a couple of new projects that will include expressways and flyovers and bypasses. The plan for the project is currently underway and the land acquisitions would come at the later part of the preparations to establish the project in the state. It is important to note that Tamil Nadu’s first expressway was planned between Chennai and Salem but during the time of land acquisitions, the local farmers did not cooperate with the plan and even went ahead and staged protests against the 8 - way lane highways that would have changed the level of road transport in the state. This project is currently being challenged with a legal battle that has made it impossible to turn into fruition in the near future.

Meanwhile, a new expressway project is being proposed by the NHAI for the state of Tamil Nadu from Chennai to Tiruchirapalli district. This expressway would be a 310 km stretch and would turn the 6 hours old travel between the two cities into a rapid 4 hour travel. The highway between these two cities are currently 4-way lanes and according to sources, the NHAI is considering to acquire the lands around the highway to turn them into 8-way lanes.

In addition to the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli expressway, NHAI is eyeing another expressway project spanning 160 km between Pillayarpatti and Thoothukudi, contributing to a total of 470 km of upcoming expressways in the state. The ambitious plan aims to reshape Tamil Nadu's road infrastructure for faster and more efficient travel.

Notably, the Chennai-Bengaluru highway is also undergoing transformation into an expressway, with the first phase focusing on a 23 km flyover from Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur. Scheduled to commence before the end of 2024, this project, estimated at ₹3,500 crores, is part of NHAI's agenda for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The expressway will feature 6-way lanes and additional bridges for entry and exit points, marking a significant leap in regional connectivity and development.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

