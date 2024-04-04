×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Cop's Son Arrested For Killing a Passerby In Jaipur

A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a passerby with a cricket bat outside his house here while his cop-father was inside, police said on Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cop's Son Arrested For Killing a Passerby In Jaipur
Cop's Son Arrested For Killing a Passerby In Jaipur | Image:Freepik/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Jaipur: A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a passerby with a cricket bat outside his house here while his cop-father was inside, police said on Wednesday. DCP (West) Amit Budhania said the accused Kshitij Sharma has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The incident took place outside the accused's house in Rajni Bihar Colony here while his father Prashant Sharma, an inspector in Rajasthan Police, was inside the home, the DCP said.

Advertisement

The incident took place outside the inspector's house on Tuesday night when Kshitij got into an argument with Mohan Lal Sindhi (35) who was crossing through the area.

As the argument escalated, Kshitij allegedly went inside the house to bring a bat and used it to repeated hit Sindhi's head, eventually leading to his death, the police said citing a CCTV video of the incident.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kshitij's father came out of the house upon hearing some noise and found Sindhi lying unconscious on the road, they said.

They took the victim to a nearby hospital where the victim was declared brought dead, Budaniya said.

Advertisement

A case was filed against Kshitij under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and he was arrested, he said. 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

5 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

5 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

10 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

10 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

11 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

12 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

12 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

14 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

15 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

16 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

18 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

19 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

19 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

20 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

21 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma & Hardik Pandya

MI Captaincy Saga

25 minutes ago
Gold

Gold hits record high

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 18 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo