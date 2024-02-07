Advertisement

New Delhi: Arun Yogiraj, the Mysuru sculptor behind the Lord Ram idol that adorns the Garbha Griha of the Ram Mandir, opens up in an interview with Republic Kannada's Smita Ranganath. He talks about the responsibility he felt, the connection with Karnataka, and the joy of people liking his work. Arun shares his journey, expressing humility and gratitude for being part of such a significant moment. Excerpts:

SMITA: Arun, congratulations on the incredible work you've done. Can you share with us the emotions and thoughts that went through your mind when you learned that your idol had been selected for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir?

ARUN: Thank you. Honestly, when I first heard about the selection, my immediate concern was the careful transportation and installation of the idol. I wasn't able to fully embrace the happiness at that moment because my work wasn't finished. My focus was on ensuring that everything proceeded with utmost care and precision.

SMITA: Your idol is being affectionately referred to as "Kannada Ram" by people. What are your thoughts on this unique connection?

ARUN: Karnataka holds a special place in the context of Lord Hanuman, who is considered Lord Rama's devoted servant. I see it as a representation of the interconnectedness of different regions in our country. I've simply served in my capacity, and if people are associating the idol with Karnataka, it might be destined that way. Lord Rama, in His divine plan, may have desired an offering from Karnataka, and I'm grateful to have played a part in fulfilling that.

SMITA: During the consecration ceremony, many noticed that the temple decorations resonated with the colors of Karnataka. Can you share more about the inspiration behind this?

ARUN: Absolutely. While discussing the project with Udupi Pejawara Swamiji, I showed him photos and we had conversations about it. Each state contributed to the temple's adornment in its unique way, and I aimed to reflect the essence of Karnataka in the decorations. It was a way for all states to offer their services and contribute to the grandeur of the occasion.

SMITA: Pejawara Shree expressed immense joy and pride in your work. How does it feel to have the support and admiration of such prominent figures?

ARUN: It's truly humbling and an honor to have the appreciation and support of revered figures like Pejawara Shree. The responsibility of creating an idol for such an important event, with the expectations of millions, was immense. I see it as a collective effort of 140 crore people, and I'm grateful to have been a part of it.

JP SHETTY: When did you realize the significance of the task at hand?

ARUN: The magnitude of the task became evident when I realized the expectations of the people involved. With the faith and hopes of millions resting on this idol, it became a great responsibility. I believe Lord Rama guided us through this journey, and we were simply instruments in fulfilling His divine plan.

SMITA: Thank you, Arun, for sharing your insights and congratulations once again on the success of your work.