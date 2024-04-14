'Police Nabbed Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspects In 2 Hours,' Says Mamata Amid 'Bengal Unsafe Row'

Advertisement

Kolkata: Hours after the National Investigaton Agency (NIA) nabbed two key suspects in the Rameshwaram cafe blast case from near Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that West Bengal Police's prompt action led to their arrest.

She further rejected BJP leader Amit Malviya's claim that West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee's leadership, has become a ‘safe haven for terrorists.’ “BJP spreading canards that Bengal is not safe after the arrest of Bengaluru cafe suspects from Kolkata,” said the Chief Minister in rejoinder to Malviya's claim.

Following the development related to the arrests, Malviya slammed the West Bengal CM in a social media post, accusing her of sheltering terrorists. He took to X and said, "West Bengal, unfortunately under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists."

In a massive breakthrough, NIA arrested two primary suspects linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, said officials on Friday. The suspects were picked from Kolkata, West Bengal, they added. The anti-terror agency arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Mateen Taha, the two masterminds behind the horrific incident inside Rameshwaram Cafe, from Kolkata, based on the information provided by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Bengal Police Furious Over Malviya's Remark

West Bengal Police dismissed the claims made by BJP leader Malviya and accused him of spreading ‘falasehoods.’

"Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies," the West Bengal Police wrote on X.

“The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities,” it added.

In an official statement, the NIA confirmed that operation to catch the absconders was supported by the ‘energetic co-ordinated action and co-operation between NIA, Central Intelligence agencies and State Police agencies of West Bengal, Telengana, Karnataka, and Kerala police.’