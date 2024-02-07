English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:21 IST

CRPF Officer Injured in Dantewada Landmine Blast Succumbs to His Injuries at AIIMS Delhi

ASI Gireesh Babu, a CRPF officer who was injured in a Maoist attack in Dantewada, has died of his injuries at AIIMS Delhi.

Shweta Parande
CRPF officers
CRPF officer dies of injuries sustainted in Maoist attack | Representational Image | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dantewada: Gireesh Babu, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has died of his injuries sustained in a Maoist attack in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. 

The CRPF officer was injured in a landmine blast in Dantewada. He was airlifted to Delhi and was being treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital.  The Maosit attack took place on February 1, and the CRPF ASI died on February 2 in hospital. 

The CRPF page on social networking platform X posted a condolence message in Hindi along with a picture. “दिनांक 1 फरवरी 2024 को दंतेवाड़ा, छत्तीसगढ़ में माओवादियों के विरुद्ध अभियान के दौरान आईईडी विस्फोट में गंभीर रुप से घायल हुए CRPF की 195Bn के बहादुर सहायक उप निरीक्षक गिरीश बाबू ने 2 फरवरी को अंतिम सांस ली तथा कर्तव्य की बलिवेदी पर अपने प्राणों की आहूति दी। CRPF अपने इस रणबांकुरे के अदम्य साहस, शौर्य एवं मातृभूमि के प्रति समर्पण को नमन करती है। हम अपने वीर के परिवार के साथ सदैव खड़े हैं।” (Courageous Assistant Sub Inspector Girish Babu of 195Bn of CRPF, who was seriously injured in an IED blast during the operation against Maoists in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh on 1 February 2024, breathed his last on 2 February and sacrificed his life on the sacrifice of duty. . CRPF salutes the indomitable courage, bravery and dedication of its warrior towards the motherland. We always stand with the family of our brave.)

ASI Gireesh Babu belonged to Killi village in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. Reports say that the CRPF officer had recently relocated from Jammu and Kashmir to Dantewada.

Etawah Police on CRPF Officer’s death

Post ASI Gireesh Babu's demise, the Etawah Police administrative officers and those from the district administration paid a visit to his residence in Killi village to offer condolences to his family. 

Sanjay Kumar Verma, Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed the death of ASI Gireesh Babu due to the injuries sustained in the naxalite attack in Dantewada.

ASI Gireesh Babu's death in the Maoist attack is one of many sacrifices by officers to maintain peace in the troubled region.

Published February 4th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

