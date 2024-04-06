Advertisement

Medininagar: A cylinder bomb, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, was found under a bridge in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said that a massive search operation was underway on all important roads of the district in view of the Lok Sabha polls.

"In the course of the operation, the explosive was detected under a bridge in Panki police station area," she said.

The explosive weighed around 5 kg, she added.