Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Day 2 of Pran Pratishtha: Ram Lalla to Tour Mandir Premises After Parisar Pravesh Today

Shri Ram Lalla will tour the Ram mandir after 'Parisar Pravesh' as part of the week-long ceremonies ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ram Lalla will tour the Ram mandir after 'Parisar Pravesh' today
Ram Lalla will tour the Ram mandir after 'Parisar Pravesh' today | Image:ANI / Republic
Ayodhya: On the second day of the week-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will tour the entire temple premises following the idol's entry after 'Parisar Pravesh' ceremony, according to Vedic scholar Acharya Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, as per reports. The day's events included Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra, and a special tour of the Lord Shri Ram Lalla idol in the Prasad premises.

Ceremonies ahead of Pran Pratishtha Scheduled for Today

Panchgavyaprashan, a ritual involving Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), took place on the previous day at the temple after worshipping Vishnu. Anil Mishra, as part of the Pratishtha Mahotsav, undertook a purification ritual by atoning all essential belongings and bathing in the Saryu river on January 16. Following the worship of Vishnu, Panchgavyaprashan was performed by offering Panchagavya and ghee, as mentioned by the temple trust.

"On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said

Cow Donation, Karmakuti Homa and Recitation of Valmiki Ramayan 

The Karmakuti Homa ceremony occurred at the idol-making site, accompanied by the recitation of Valmiki's Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana at the pavilion. Additionally, Godan (cow donation) was conducted as part of atonement from Dwadshabd Paksha. The day concluded with grandeur, with Acharya Vedicpravar Shri Laxmikant Dixit ji personally present during the Havan.

Looking ahead, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is set to open for 'darshan' for the general public from January 23, as confirmed by Champat Rai, the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The preparations for this event are in full swing, with expectations of attendance from thousands of dignitaries and people from various sections of society. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Ayodhya, being the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds profound spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

