Published 17:51 IST, August 1st 2024
DDA Defends Itself; Says Portion of Drain Where Mother, Son Drowned Was With MCD
After the AAP targetted it on Thursday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) defended itself over the death of a woman and her three-year-old son by drowning.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
DDA defends itself; says portion of drain where mother, son drowned was with MCD | Image: PTI
