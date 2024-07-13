Published 15:51 IST, July 13th 2024
DDA to Halt Demolition Drive in Majnu Ka Tila on Saturday and Sunday: Sources
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will not be carrying out the demolition drive against encroachment on the Yamnua flood plain near south of Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara on Saturday and Sunday, sources said. No immediate reason was cited for this.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DDA to Halt Demolition Drive in Majnu Ka Tila on Saturday and Sunday: Sources | Image: ANI/File
