Published 15:51 IST, July 13th 2024

DDA to Halt Demolition Drive in Majnu Ka Tila on Saturday and Sunday: Sources

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will not be carrying out the demolition drive against encroachment on the Yamnua flood plain near south of Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara on Saturday and Sunday, sources said. No immediate reason was cited for this.