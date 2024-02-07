Advertisement

Delhi: In a shocking incident in Delhi, a young girl was hit by a hired school bus in an accident that turned fatal. The girl, 12, succumbed to her injuries after the accident.

The accident happened this morning, and the police were alerted at 8:33 am. The mishap occurred on the Janta Flats Road near Aggarwal Sweets in Sarita Vihar.

The police have identified the deceased as Kajal, the daughter of Farzaan Ali, a resident of Virender Ka Makhan near Sunder Public School, Madan Pur Khadar, Delhi. Ali has filed a complaint with the police.

The girl was hit by a bus that was hired on school duty, bearing the number UP-16-JT-5123. It is not clear if the victim attended school or the same school as the bus.

Bus driver arrested

The bus driver has been arrested by the police. He has been identified as Ram Vinod, 42, a resident of Barkhu in Village Nagva, Khalilabad in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under 279/304A IPC against the bus driver, while the vehicle has been seized.