New Delhi: The Delhi Airport has secured the prestigious title of the ‘Best Airport’ in the Asia-Pacific Region for the sixth consecutive year for its excellence and commitment to ensure passenger satisfaction and adherence to global aviation standards. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport International Airport has bagged the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Best Airport award for 2023 in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). The award, which has been conferred by the Airports Council International (ACI), solidifies Delhi Airport's position as a leader in the aviation industry, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) stated.

The subsidiary of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, the DIAL has announced that after securing the prestigious title of the 'Best Airport' is set to soon join the elite club with a capacity of 100 million passengers per annum.

According to the DIAL, the ASQ Awards, presented annually by ACI World, acknowledge airport excellence in customer experience on a global scale, drawing on data collected from passengers participating in ASQ's renowned Departures and Arrivals Surveys.

Delhi Airport has been recognised as one of the cleanest airports globally

Speaking on the achievement Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, DIAL’s Chief Executive Officer said, "This honour by ACI ASQ strengthens Delhi Airport’s vision to create a truly global experience for travellers. We thank all stakeholders who have collectively helped us attain this feat and promise to deliver our best consistently."

“Delhi Airport has consistently prioritized passenger experience through a myriad of new initiatives. The airport's commitment to enhancing passenger satisfaction is evident in its seamless and state-of-the-art facilities, ranging from modern check-in procedures to advanced security measures. The incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, such as biometric-enabled boarding processes and smart baggage handling systems, has significantly expedited passenger flow, reducing waiting times and enhancing overall efficiency,” he added.

Delhi Airport had previously secured the title of the best airport in the highest category of more than 40 million passengers per annum for five consecutive years in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 in the Asia-Pacific region.

Not only this, last year the Delhi Airport garnered praise for its dedication to cleanliness and hygiene, as evidenced by its recognition as one of the cleanest airports globally by ACI. The implementation of rigorous sanitation protocols and regular maintenance routines has created an environment that not only meets but exceeds international cleanliness standards.

#DelhiAirport received the ASQ award for the Best Airport over 40 Million Passengers category in Asia Pacific 2023 from @ACIWorld, for the 6th consecutive year. A testament to our Future Ready Vision to make air travel the most convenient for our passengers.#DELairport pic.twitter.com/t8xYuwVVxM — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) March 11, 2024

Additionally, the airport's focus on providing a diverse range of amenities, from world-class shopping and dining options to comfortable lounges, contributes to an enriching and enjoyable passenger experience. These initiatives collectively reflect Delhi Airport's unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in customer service and ensuring a positive and memorable journey for travellers from around the world.

