Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:33 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces to Facilitate Free Bus Travel For Transgender Community
Delhi CM Kejriwal emphasized that the government’s decision is to ensure AAP’s government’s commitment of inclusivity and accessibility.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the Delhi government will facilitate free bus travel for the transgender community in the national capital. He emphasized that the government’s decision is to ensure AAP’s government’s commitment of inclusivity and accessibility.
