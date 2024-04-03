×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Delhi Court Directs Tihar Jail Authorities To Provide Electric Kettle, Table, Chair To Kejriwal

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to provide an electric kettle to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in view his "medical condition” and a table and a chair for reading books.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Tihar jail authorities to provide an electric kettle to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in view his "medical condition” and a table and a chair for reading books. The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the directions on an application moved by Kejriwal’s lawyer, who claimed the Aam Aadmi Party convenor required an electric kettle for heating water and for having tea.

“However, the jail provides tea in accordance with the Jail Rules only,” the application said.

The counsel said when the judge had forwarded Kejriwal to jail on April 1, an application was moved for providing him a chair and table but no directions were issued.

“Keeping in view the medical condition of the accused, the request for providing electric kettle is allowed... Having considered the request made that the table and chair is required by the applicant for the purpose of reading the books which have already been permitted, the concerned Jail Superintendent is directed to provide a chair and a table to the accused, in accordance with the Jail Manual,” the judge said.

The judge also directed the jail superintendent to permit the authorised counsel for Kejriwal to provide him a copy of the jail manual.

The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections". 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 19:48 IST

