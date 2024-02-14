Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Delhi: DDA Files Plea Before HC Seeking Vacation of Stay on Madarsa, Kabristan Demolition

The DDA filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking a vacation of stay on the demolition of Shahi Madarsa and Kabristan Kangal Shah.

Digital Desk
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice on a petition filed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking a vacation of stay on the demolition of Shahi Madarsa and Kabristan Kangal Shah. The plea was filed by the authority for the two establishments in the ridge area in Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan.

The court has further listed the matter on February 29 and has directed the managing committee of both Shahi Madarsa and Kabristan Kangal Shah to file a reply in 10 days.

Earlier, the DDA had filed a plea in the Delhi High Court in the matter. 
 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

