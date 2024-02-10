Updated February 10th, 2024 at 18:06 IST
Delhi-Haryana Border Sealed as Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest, Traffic Problems Expected
Traffic jams have already begun with the closure of the Punjab and Haryana borders for vehicular traffic. Routes have been diverted due to this closure.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Farmers on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation are set to resume their protest on February 13, and reportedly their plan is to first gather near the Punjab and Haryana border to press for their demands, however, according ti
The demands that are brought forth by the farms include a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.
Advertisement
Traffic Problems due to ‘Delhi Chalo’
Traffic jams have already begun with the closure of the Punjab and Haryana borders for vehicular traffic. Routes have been diverted due to this closure.
Advertisement
Similar heavy jams have already been observed at the Delhi-Noida border following police checks of vehicles following a protest by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida.
Ministers Engage with Farmers to Mitigate the situation
Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protests, a delegation of three union ministers held a meeting with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.
The local police in Patiala have already implemented traffic diversions after Haryana prohibited commuters from crossing the Patiala-Shambhu border of the National Highway. Further, cemented barricades have been erected near the Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala to block vehicular traffic.
Advertisement
The Ambala police have also begun diverting routes to close the Shambhu border for vehicular traffic.
Officials Redirect Traffic Through Alternative Routes to Ease Congestion
- Shambhu/Rajpura-Banur-Airport Road-Derabassi-Ambala-Delhi
- Shambu/Rajpura-Banur-Zirakpur-Panchkula-Nada Sahib-Barwala-Shehzadpur-Saha-Shahbad-Delhi
- Rajpura-Patiala-Pehowa-Kurukshetra-Delhi
- Rajpura-Patiala-Pehowa-152D Expressway-Rohtak-Delhi
Advertisement
Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier LeagueSports 31 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.