Delhi-Haryana Border Sealed as Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest, Traffic Problems Expected

Farmers on the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation are set to resume their protest on February 13, and reportedly their plan is to first gather near the Punjab and Haryana border to press for their demands.

The demands that are brought forth by the farms include a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Traffic Problems due to ‘Delhi Chalo’

Traffic jams have already begun with the closure of the Punjab and Haryana borders for vehicular traffic. Routes have been diverted due to this closure.

Similar heavy jams have already been observed at the Delhi-Noida border following police checks of vehicles following a protest by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida.

Ministers Engage with Farmers to Mitigate the situation

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protests, a delegation of three union ministers held a meeting with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

The local police in Patiala have already implemented traffic diversions after Haryana prohibited commuters from crossing the Patiala-Shambhu border of the National Highway. Further, cemented barricades have been erected near the Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala to block vehicular traffic.

The Ambala police have also begun diverting routes to close the Shambhu border for vehicular traffic.

Officials Redirect Traffic Through Alternative Routes to Ease Congestion

Shambhu/Rajpura-Banur-Airport Road-Derabassi-Ambala-Delhi

Shambu/Rajpura-Banur-Zirakpur-Panchkula-Nada Sahib-Barwala-Shehzadpur-Saha-Shahbad-Delhi

Rajpura-Patiala-Pehowa-Kurukshetra-Delhi

Rajpura-Patiala-Pehowa-152D Expressway-Rohtak-Delhi