English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Delhi-Haryana Border Sealed as Farmers Resume 'Delhi Chalo' Protest, Traffic Problems Expected

Traffic jams have already begun with the closure of the Punjab and Haryana borders for vehicular traffic. Routes have been diverted due to this closure.

Digital Desk
Farmers set to restart 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, seeking MSP guarantee and Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.
Farmers set to restart 'Delhi Chalo' agitation, seeking MSP guarantee and Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Farmers on the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation are set to resume their protest on February 13, and reportedly their plan is to first gather near the Punjab and Haryana border to press for their demands, however, according ti

The demands that are brought forth by the farms include a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Advertisement

Traffic Problems due to ‘Delhi Chalo’

Traffic jams have already begun with the closure of the Punjab and Haryana borders for vehicular traffic. Routes have been diverted due to this closure.

Advertisement

Similar heavy jams have already been observed at the Delhi-Noida border following police checks of vehicles following a protest by farmers in Noida and Greater Noida.

Ministers Engage with Farmers to Mitigate the situation 

Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing protests, a delegation of three union ministers held a meeting with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

The local police in Patiala have already implemented traffic diversions after Haryana prohibited commuters from crossing the Patiala-Shambhu border of the National Highway. Further, cemented barricades have been erected near the Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala to block vehicular traffic.

Advertisement

The Ambala police have also begun diverting routes to close the Shambhu border for vehicular traffic.

Officials Redirect Traffic Through Alternative Routes to Ease Congestion

  • Shambhu/Rajpura-Banur-Airport Road-Derabassi-Ambala-Delhi
  • Shambu/Rajpura-Banur-Zirakpur-Panchkula-Nada Sahib-Barwala-Shehzadpur-Saha-Shahbad-Delhi
  • Rajpura-Patiala-Pehowa-Kurukshetra-Delhi
  • Rajpura-Patiala-Pehowa-152D Expressway-Rohtak-Delhi
Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement