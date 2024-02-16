Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 01:26 IST

Delhi: Heavy Iron Pipe Falls on Busy Road From Subhash Nagar Metro Station, Woman Injured

As per police, the victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated.

Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi metro
Heavy iron pipe falls on busy road from Subhash Nagar metro station causing injuries to a woman | Image:Video grab/ social media
New Delhi: Days after the railing at elevated Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi had collapsed, another such incident took place at Subhash Nagar Metro Station, where an iron pipe from the elevated metro station fell on the vehicles passing by on the roads. During the incident, which took place late on Thursday late in the evening, a woman got some severe injuries.

The injured woman was passing on her scooty under the metro station, when suddenly the heavy iron rod fell on her leading to the injuries. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), an MLC was received from the hospital of one lady aged about 26 years. “There was some damage to the scooty of the lady.
As per the statement of the lady, she does not want any legal action as of now,” the DCP said. 
 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 01:26 IST

