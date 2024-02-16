Advertisement

New Delhi: Days after the railing at elevated Gokulpuri metro station in Delhi had collapsed, another such incident took place at Subhash Nagar Metro Station, where an iron pipe from the elevated metro station fell on the vehicles passing by on the roads. During the incident, which took place late on Thursday late in the evening, a woman got some severe injuries.

The injured woman was passing on her scooty under the metro station, when suddenly the heavy iron rod fell on her leading to the injuries. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated.

#WATCH | Delhi | An iron pipe reportedly dislocated from Subhash Nagar Metro Station and fell on a car and scooty earlier this evening. At least one injury reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/y03qJAbevh — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Delhi), an MLC was received from the hospital of one lady aged about 26 years. “There was some damage to the scooty of the lady.

As per the statement of the lady, she does not want any legal action as of now,” the DCP said.

