New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has reportedly ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer for allegedly demanding money from liquor vendors at the behest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Apart from ordering registration of an FIR, the LG has also reportedly recommended the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for necessary disciplinary action against the official.

As per information shared by the Lt Governor office, IAS officer Amarnath Talwade allegedly demanded money from liquor vendors at the behest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during the year 2015-16. It is also being said that an audio recording claimed to be of the official was verified by the FSL establishing the complicity of the IAS official.

IAS Talwade is reportedly posted in Arunachal Pradesh at present

According to the LG office, a complaint in this regard was filed by a Noida resident on March 21, 2023 and a pen drive containing the audio clip of the telephonic conversation of Talwade was submitted to the DoV (Directorate of Vigilance). The complainant alleged that the conversation between an IAS officer and an Inspector pertained to “sharing of booty” in some excise matters.



The DoV, after preliminary investigation, reportedly ascertained that the IAS officer in the audio recording of the alleged telephonic conversation was Amarnath Talwade, while the other subordinate officer was PK Shahi.

The Delhi LG office informed that on the directions of Chief Secretary the audio clip was sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Delhi. The FSL reportedly submitted an examination report on November 28, 2023, saying that there was no indication of any form of alteration in the audio recording. Following which, the matter was referred to the Law Department, GNCTD which opined that it was a fit case for registration of an FIR, as the information provided by the source was not vague or cryptic or lacked essential details.

Subsequently, the DoV proposed the matter to be referred to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for registration of an FIR and proposed appropriate disciplinary action against the IAS officer. The proposal was submitted for LG’s approval, which the LG approved expressing his displeasure over delay in the case despite clinching evidence against the officer in the form of audio recording.

As per a communique issued by the LG office on Friday, LG Saxena has recommended disciplinary action against Talwade, who is currently posted in Arunachal Pradesh, apart from registration of a case against him.

