×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

Delhi: Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Common Female Friend

A man allegedly lapidated his friend to death here in Dwarka's Sector 21 after he did not cease sending "objectionable" photos to a common female friend, police said on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife.
On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife. | Image:ANI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A man allegedly lapidated his friend to death here in Dwarka's Sector 21 after he did not cease sending "objectionable" photos to a common female friend, police said on Saturday. A disfigured body of Ashish Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, was recovered from a jungle behind Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station on April 9, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the body was identified with the help of a technical analysis.

Advertisement

During investigation, police zeroed in on one Suresh Gangwar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, and a close friend of Ashish, Singh said.

When interrogated in detention, Suresh told police that he and Ashish used to work as security guards in a company in Assam.

Advertisement

While at work, Ashish used to talk to his girlfriend on Suresh's mobile phone.

Later, the two moved to another company in Rajasthan, but Suresh quit the job soon due to some dispute and shifted to Delhi, the officer said.

Advertisement

"In the meantime, Ashish realised that his girlfriend had started distancing herself from him and become close to Suresh," another police officer said.

"This filled Ashish with anger and he sent some objectionable pictures to his former girlfriend," the officer said.

Advertisement

Suresh then called Ashish and asked him to delete the photos but he did not and kept sending them.

Suresh made a plan to eliminate Ashish lured him to the national capital with offer of plentiful work and chance of making good money, the officer added.

Advertisement

On April 9, Ashish came to Delhi. Suresh took him to the jungle where he hit him with a heavy stone multiple times and slit his throat with a knife.

He also smashed his face to prevent identification of the body and fled the spot after breaking his phone, police said. 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Students

More focus on quality edu

a minute ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

2 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

2 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

4 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

5 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

5 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

6 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

6 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

6 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

6 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

13 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

15 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

18 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

18 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

21 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo