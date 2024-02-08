Advertisement

New Delhi: Preparations for the upcoming Republic Day event is in full swing in the national capital with participants losing no chance to enhance their performance and bring perfection to it. Apart from various security forces contingents, NCC cadets too are hitting it hard at the marching drills to match up to the event’s standards.

Amid all the training, the cadets are going through to give their best shot for what they have been chosen, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday evening, hosted a warm reception for them along with others.

Selected contingents from various directorates of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) were present during the function held in the sprawling laws of the Air House on Delhi’s Akbar Road. The Air Chief Marshal addressed the cadets and boosted their spirits during the event.

Marching contingent of NCC cadets will take part in R-Day Parade on Kartavya Path

These cadets are among the cadets shortlisted for the marching contingent to be part of the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on January 26.

At the reception, twin sisters from Delhi, Ridhi Sharma and Sidhi Sharma, both trained Kathak dancers, who are matching their steps as cadets during the marching drills at the ongoing NCC Republic Day camp, were given the once in a lifetime opportunity to be the guest of the IAF chief. Both sisters, students of class 8, shared their dreams, aspirations and experiences at the R-Day camp, while interacting with news agency PTI.

The Sharma sisters emphasized that the IAF chief's words have motivated them to do better in life. "We both are trained Kathak dancers, and have been matching steps while performing together. At the camp, we are also learning to match steps while practicing drills. NCC training is hard, but it's rewarding for us, more so when we are school students," Ridhi said to the news agency.

During the interaction, NCC's air wing cadet, Anjali G, a native of Kerala, who is studying at a college in Thiruvananthapuram, said, "My dream is to join the Indian Air Force and become a pilot.”

"We are practicing drills for the big parade, and we wake up at the crack of dawn to prepare for the day," she added.

Another 19-year-old cadet, while expressing her pleasure, said that she was excited to be part of the camp. She added that the IAF chief's address to cadets has further motivated her to join the armed forces.

Her fellow air wing cadet, Harani AS (19), also native of Kerala, appeared to be standing in attention, anticipating the arrival of the IAF chief, responded, “I am proud of being an NCC cadet, but my dream is to crack the UPSC examination and become an IPS officer."

Cadet in the NCC Delhi Directorate, Priyanka Jha, who is a college student, said that NCC is like a mini India, where all the cadets get to learn about cultures of other states through camp interaction.

At the event, she shared a table with three cadets from Jammu and Kashmir while having refreshments. She said, "We know there are a lot of stereotypes about certain states, but we don't agree with them."

Sona Rajput, a college student from Jammu, said, "NCC teaches you a lot, discipline and camaraderie.”

Addressing the cadets, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said, true leaders empower those around them and their influence extends far beyond parade grounds. He urged them to join the armed forces and live a life of ‘unity and discipline’.

The Air Chief Marshal interacted with members of each representative of the NCC directorate at the event. He even reciprocated ‘URI’ movie’s famous dialogue asking the cadets, "How's the josh?", to which the cadets responded, "High, sir".

