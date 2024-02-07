English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

Delhi Police Launches Drive Against Public Drinking Ahead of Ram Mandir Celebrations

The Delhi Police have launched a special drive to curb the menace of public drinking in the national capital.

Madhurima Mishra
Delhi Police
Delhi Police Launches Drive Against Public Drinking Ahead of Ram Mandir Event, 45 Apprehended | Image:Representative
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have launched a special drive to curb the menace of public drinking in the national capital. This move came ahead of the crucial Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. 

The initiative against public drinking aimed to combat the nuisance that could hamper a plethora of programmes scheduled across the national capital to celebrate the Ram Temple consecration.  

“A drive against public drinking was carried out in various places of the Central District by Central District Police. (The) Motive was to create safer public spaces for all,” said Delhi Police in a statement.

Details of Delhi Police drive against public drinking

Delhi Police constituted teams under the supervision of the concerned SHOs and the overall supervision of ACPs of the Central District. 

During the drive, a majority of the police staff was deployed in the areas to project the presence of police in the area.

Further, specific teams were formed which performed foot and motorcycle patrolling in the area, including public parks and residential areas. Vacant buildings and dark spots were checked.

Police teams were deployed in civil uniforms outside liquor shops so as to enhance the outreach of the action and give a strict message to offenders.

During the drive, 2 persons were apprehended from Daryaganj Sub-Division, 4 persons were apprehended from Kamla Market, 5 persons were apprehended from Paharganj, 22 persons from Karol Bagh Sub-division and 12 from Patel Nagar Sub-division. 

Many persons were apprehended by the Police under 40-A of the Excise Act, constituting a total of 45 persons, who were apprehended by the Central District Police.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:30 IST

