Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

Delhi Police Meets Google, Microsoft to Develop AI labs, Automate Forensic Systems

On the MHA's advice, Delhi Police officials held meetings with Google and Microsoft to chart a roadmap ahead for enhancing its functioning in the digital age.

Piyush Ohrie
Delhi Police Crime
Delhi के नांगलोई में भतीजे ने की चाचा की हत्या | Image:(Representational Image) PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Ministry of Home Affairs has given directives to the Delhi Police to effectively function in the digital era in the recently held 49th Indian Police Congress. With new digital innovations on display, the Delhi Police have been directed to invest in developing dedicated labs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and biodata analytics.

Moving forward, the Delhi Police have also been asked to improve its social media penetration mechanism and seamless exchange of biometric processes. 

With strong emphasis on tackling narcotics crime, Delhi Police have also been asked to be proactive on the National Narcotics Coordination Centre. 

To align the forensic processes digitally, utilisation of National Automated Fingerprint systems has also been advised. 

To improve the functioning of Delhi Police, a modus operandi bureau and directorate of prosecution have also been suggested. 

For better coordination and assistance, a course in forensics at the Rashtriya Raksha University and the National Forensics Science University have also been suggested for Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police officials are following the directives and have begun to hold meetings with several firms like Google and Microsoft to chart a roadmap ahead for enhancing its functioning in the digital age.

There have been several high-profile cyber crime cases that have tested Delhi Police recently. These include the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) server being hacked to the recent deep fake video of a female artist.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

