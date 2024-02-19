Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against the drugs peddling syndicate, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday demolished five properties belonging to those, who were allegedly found involved in the drug peddling incidents. As per information, the accused were arrested in different drug peddling cases during different years.

A senior official of the MCD said, the properties were demolished on Saturday in the Shahdara, Rohini and Najafgarh zones of the corporation.

Demolition came up in line with the directions of Delhi LG, say officials

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on the occasion of Anti-Narcotics and Drug Trafficking Day on June 26 last year announced that properties and premises belonging to people involved in drug peddling will be seized and bulldozed, another senior official said.

The five properties were demolished in line with this direction, he added.

The properties belonged to Monu, Vikas, Rahul, Vikram and Sunita. They were arrested in different cases of drug peddling between 2022 and 2023, officials said.

While Monu has been involved in 108 such cases, Sunita and Rahul have had no previous involvement in such activities, they added.

