English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 01:18 IST

Delhi: Properties Belonging to Drug Peddling Accused Demolished by MCD

A senior official of the MCD said, the properties were demolished on Saturday in the Shahdara, Rohini and Najafgarh zones of the corporation.

Digital Desk
Demolition action MCD Delhi
MCD demolishes five properties of drug peddling accused in Delhi | Image:Unsplash/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a major crackdown against the drugs peddling syndicate, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday demolished five properties belonging to those, who were allegedly found involved in the drug peddling incidents. As per information, the accused were arrested in different drug peddling cases during different years.

A senior official of the MCD said, the properties were demolished on Saturday in the Shahdara, Rohini and Najafgarh zones of the corporation.

Advertisement

Demolition came up in line with the directions of Delhi LG, say officials

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on the occasion of Anti-Narcotics and Drug Trafficking Day on June 26 last year announced that properties and premises belonging to people involved in drug peddling will be seized and bulldozed, another senior official said.

Advertisement

The five properties were demolished in line with this direction, he added.

The properties belonged to Monu, Vikas, Rahul, Vikram and Sunita. They were arrested in different cases of drug peddling between 2022 and 2023, officials said.

Advertisement

While Monu has been involved in 108 such cases, Sunita and Rahul have had no previous involvement in such activities, they added. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 01:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

6 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

9 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

9 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

9 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

9 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BAFTA: Robert Downey Jr, Da’Vine Joy Win Best Supporting Actor, Actress

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  2. BAFTA 2024: Prince William Arrives At The Red Carpet

    Entertainment32 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer Wins Big, Barbie Subbed

    Entertainment44 minutes ago

  4. Emma Stone Wins BAFTA For The Second Time In Best Actress Category

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. BAFTA 2024: Cillian Murphy Wins Best Actor Award

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo