Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.1 Degree Celsius

The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 35.1 Deg C | Image:PTI/file photo
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, it said. The humidity was 46 per cent and 28 per cent.

The weathermen have predicted strong surface winds during the daytime. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 19 degrees Celsius, it said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 166, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". 

