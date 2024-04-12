×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Delhi Sees Historic Day: Namaz on Eid Was Offered Inside Mosques, Not on Roads, Says L-G.

"Namaz wasn't offered on roads in Delhi nor any unusual incident occur. Issues can be resolved through mutual discussion and goodwill," L-G said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Sees Historic Day: Namaz on Eid Was Offered Inside Mosques, Not on Roads, Says L-G.
Delhi Sees Historic Day: Namaz on Eid Was Offered Inside Mosques, Not on Roads, Says L-G. | Image:X @LtGovDelhi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena said this year's Eid was perhaps for the first time in the history of Delhi that 'namaz' was offered inside mosques and not on the roads, and added that it was an excellent example of harmony and co-existence.

Saxena greeted people on the occasion of Eid on Thursday and said this showed that all the issues could be solved with mutual discussions and goodwill.

Advertisement

In a series of posts on X, Saxena said nowhere in Delhi namaz was offered on the road and that there was no "untoward incident" anywhere. 

"Reiterating the greetings of Eid-ul-Fitr, I heartily thank the Imams of all the mosques and Eidgahs of Delhi and all our Muslim brothers for offering prayers inside the mosque premises," L-G Saxena wrote on X in Hindi.  

Advertisement

He said that by organising and offering prayers inside the mosque premises, albeit at staggered timings, the 'imams' and members of the Muslim community "ensured that traffic on the roads was not affected, and no untoward incident took place and the common people did not face any problem.

Advertisement

"This is perhaps the first time in the history of Delhi that people offered 'namaz' entirely inside the mosques and Eidgahs and not on the roads. By doing this today, Delhi has set a great example of harmony and cooperation for the country," he said.

The L-G said that on April 4, he had discussed and appealed in this regard in a meeting with several 'imams' of Delhi. The community welcomed his suggestion of staggered timings of 'namaz' and assured him that it will be implemented.

Advertisement

"Today, 'namaz' was not offered on the streets anywhere in Delhi nor did any untoward incident occur. Everything was completed in a cordial atmosphere. It is clear that all issues can be resolved through mutual discussion and goodwill," he added.

 (Inputs taken from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

5 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

8 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

12 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

13 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

14 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

14 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

15 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

17 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

18 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

19 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

21 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

21 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

22 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

25 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

28 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

29 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo