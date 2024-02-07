Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday evening leaving four including an infant and a 17-year-old minor boy dead in the incident. The fire, which broke out in the Ram Nagar area, was so massive that the entire area was engulfed with the fumes, originating from the building.

According to the information, the fire department received information about the incident, following which around half a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

Six people rescued from the building, says DCP

It was being said that around six people were trapped inside the building, who were evacuated from the smoke filled building by the teams of fire brigade and the police department.

A senior police official stated that all the six people were shifted to the hospital, where four out of the six people rescued from the building were declared dead. The deceased include a one-year-old child as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara District) Surendra Choudhary stated, “A PCR call was received at 5.22 pm at MS park police station regarding a fire incident in Ram Nagar and some public persons are trapped. On receipt of the call a police team from the police station reached the spot.”

At the spot, the PCR police team with the help of public persons rescued three trapped persons. Thereafter the fire brigade arrived and with the help of the fire personnel three other persons were also rescued,” the DCP said.

The police official said the rescued semi unconscious persons were shifted to GTB Hospital with the help of the PCR police team and ambulance, where four people including one-year-old and 17-year-old minor boy were declared dead. The other two deceased have been identified as Gauri (40) and Rachna (28).

During the primary inspection, it was found that some material related to the wiper was stored in the ground floor from which the fire started. Owner of the building is Bharat Singh. The ground and first floor of the four-storey building are in possession of the owner and others are on rent.

Legal action is being taken.





