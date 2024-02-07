Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Delhi: 4 Including Infant Die After Massive House Fire Breaks Out in Shahdara | Watch

It is being said that a massive fire broke out on Friday evening at a house located in Ram Nagar area of Shahdara, Delhi.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a house in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday evening leaving four including an infant and a 17-year-old minor boy dead in the incident. The fire, which broke out in the Ram Nagar area, was so massive that the entire area was engulfed with the fumes, originating from the building.

According to the information, the fire department received information about the incident, following which around half a dozen fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

Advertisement

Six people rescued from the building, says DCP

It was being said that around six people were trapped inside the building, who were evacuated from the smoke filled building by the teams of fire brigade and the police department.

Advertisement

A senior police official stated that all the six people were shifted to the hospital, where four out of the six people rescued from the building were declared dead. The deceased include a one-year-old child as well.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara District) Surendra Choudhary stated, “A PCR call was received at 5.22 pm at MS park police station regarding a fire incident in Ram Nagar and some public persons are trapped. On receipt of the call a police team from the police station reached the spot.”

Advertisement

At the spot, the PCR police team with the help of public persons rescued three trapped persons. Thereafter the fire brigade arrived and with the help of the fire personnel three other persons were also rescued,” the DCP said.

The police official said the rescued semi unconscious persons were shifted to GTB Hospital with the help of the PCR police team and ambulance, where four people including one-year-old and 17-year-old minor boy were declared dead. The other two deceased have been identified as Gauri (40) and Rachna (28).

Advertisement

During the primary inspection, it was found that some material related to the wiper was stored in the ground floor from which the fire started. Owner of the building is Bharat Singh. The ground and first floor of the four-storey building are in possession of the owner and others are on rent.

Legal action is being taken. 
 
 
 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

40 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tamil Nadu: 6 Construction Workers Killed After Landslide Near Ooty

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. NLC India reports strong Q3 earnings

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Check live streaming details here

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Varun Dhawan Looks Fierce In The Lastest Poster Of Atlee's Baby John

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Signature Global, landlords partner for Gurugram project

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement