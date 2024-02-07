English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

Delhi Weather Today: Light Rains Intensify Cold Wave, Dense Fog to Continue

Delhi NCR experienced some rain in the wee hours on Wednesday, even as residents were grappling with the cold weather.

Shweta Parande
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR Amid Cold Wave
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR amid cold wave | Image:PTI
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Delhi Weather Update: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced some rain in the wee hours on Wednesday, even as residents were grappling with the cold weather. The light rain further brought temperatures down in the region. As a result, the cold wave intensified and will continue until the rest of January 2024.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rainfall for Delhi in January, but the region did not experience rain until January 24.

Cold Wave and Fog in Delhi

Although the intensity of the fog in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad has reduced and people are able to drive properly on the roads, the fog and cold wave conditions will continue throughout the month.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog engulfs the National Capital amid the cold wave.

(Visuals from Dhaula Kuan & RK Puram shot at 6.30 am) pic.twitter.com/dMZ2wfnTot

— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Throughout January, several flights and trains have been delayed or cancelled in Delhi due to dense fog and severe cold weather. Schools in the region had extended winter vacations due to the cold conditions.

On Monday, IMD had forecast “dense to very dense fog” in parts of north India this week, including in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

A yellow alert had been issued for Tuesday, after which the capital witnessed light rain showers early morning on Wednesday.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

